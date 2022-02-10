EBay (EBAY) falls 2.97% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EBAY - Market Data & News Trade

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY), a San Jose, California, company, fell to close at $58.81 Thursday after losing $1.8 (2.97%) on volume of 3,875,140 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $60.03 to a low of $58.48 while EBay’s market cap now stands at $38,229,781,892.

EBay currently has roughly 13300 employees.

About EBay Inc.

eBay, Inc. ('eBay' or the 'Company') today announced its intention to redeem all of its outstanding 6.00% Senior Notes due 2056 (CUSIP No. 278642202) (the 'Notes'), pursuant to its option under the Indenture, dated as of October 28, 2010 (the 'Indenture'), by and among the Company, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee (the 'Trustee'). The redemption date is March 1, 2020 (the 'Redemption Date'), and the redemption price is equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, on the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed to the Redemption Date, in accordance with the terms of the Notes. As of the date hereof, there was $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding. Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

Visit EBay Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on EBay Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: EBay Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles