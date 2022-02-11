Ebang (EBON) drops 15.92% in Active Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EBON - Market Data & News Trade

Ebang International Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: EBON) dropped to close at $1.32 Friday after losing $0.25 (15.92%) on volume of 5,936,623 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.62 to a low of $1.31 while Ebang’s market cap now stands at $183,756,611.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc - Class A

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise in ASIC chip design, it has become a leading bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market with steady access to wafer foundry capacity. With its licensed or registered entities in various jurisdictions, the Company seeks to launch a professional, convenient and innovative digital asset financial service platform to expand into the upstream and the downstream of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry value chain.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

