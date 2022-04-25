Ebang (EBON) Drops 1.73% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EBON - Market Data & News Trade

Ebang International Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: EBON) has fallen $0.0162 (1.73%) and sits at $0.92, as of 11:59:24 est on April 25.

245,227 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has decreased 10.96% over the last 5 days and shares have fallen 33.93% over the last 30 days.

Ebang is set to release earnings on 2022-04-29.

About Ebang International Holdings Inc - Class A

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is a blockchain technology company with strong application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) chip design capability. With years of industry experience and expertise in ASIC chip design, it has become a leading bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market with steady access to wafer foundry capacity. With its licensed or registered entities in various jurisdictions, the Company seeks to launch a professional, convenient and innovative digital asset financial service platform to expand into the upstream and the downstream of blockchain and cryptocurrency industry value chain.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

