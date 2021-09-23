Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) falls 0.07% to Close at $11.10 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETW - Market Data & News Trade

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW) shares fell 0.07%, or $0.0073 per share, to close Wednesday at $11.10. After opening the day at $11.12, shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund fluctuated between $11.22 and $11.09. 245,803 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 173,532. Wednesday's activity brought Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s market cap to $1,193,101,526.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund managed by Eaton Vance. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund's portfolio managers use the adviser's and sub-adviser's internal research and proprietary modeling techniques in making investment decisions. The Fund evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund. The Fund pays monthly distributions to shareholders pursuant to a managed distribution plan.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

