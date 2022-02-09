Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) gains 2.87% to Close at $16.14 on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETV - Market Data & News Trade

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV) shares gained 2.87%, or $0.45 per share, to close Wednesday at $16.14. After opening the day at $15.81, shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund fluctuated between $16.17 and $15.81. 522,774 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 536,308. Wednesday's activity brought Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s market cap to $1,494,711,697.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts..

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end fund managed by Eaton Vance. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S. indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to seek to generate current earnings from the option premium. The Fund's portfolio managers use the adviser's and sub-adviser's internal research and proprietary modeling techniques in making investment decisions. The Fund evaluates returns on an after tax basis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund. The Fund pays monthly distributions to shareholders pursuant to a managed distribution plan*.

Visit Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021