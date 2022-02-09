Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividendome Fund (ETG) gains 2.25% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ETG - Market Data & News Trade

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: ETG) shares gained 2.25%, or $0.47 per share, to close Wednesday at $21.35. After opening the day at $21.09, shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividendome Fund fluctuated between $21.42 and $21.09. 136,017 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 173,774. Wednesday's activity brought Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividendome Fund’s market cap to $1,629,009,569.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Eaton vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund managed by Eaton Vance. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The Fund invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of dividend income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment. The Fund employs a value investment style and seeks to invest in dividend-paying common stocks that have the potential for meaningful dividend growth.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

