Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) gains 0.30% for July 13

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE: EVG) shares gained 0.30%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $13.54. After opening the day at $13.55, shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversifiedome Fund fluctuated between $13.56 and $13.50. 267,228 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 141,443. Tuesday's activity brought Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversifiedome Fund’s market cap to $242,103,270.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income. The fund provides broad exposure to the world’s fixed-income markets, offering investors a core holding that may complement traditional bond market investments. As a low duration strategy, the fund provides limited interest-rate risk, with no more than three years duration (including the effects of leverage).

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

