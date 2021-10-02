Eaton Vance Seniorome (EVF) falls 0.57% to Close at $7.01 on October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVF - Market Data & News Trade

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE: EVF) shares fell 0.57%, or $0.04 per share, to close Friday at $7.01. After opening the day at $7.10, shares of Eaton Vance Seniorome fluctuated between $7.12 and $6.97. 42,988 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 43,952. Friday's activity brought Eaton Vance Seniorome’s market cap to $265,444,915.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund provides broad exposure to the floating-rate loan market, providing diversified exposure to the asset class. Provides exposure to the loan markets’ many sectors, credit tiers and issuers. Potential for low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets, providing important diversification benefits for investor portfolios. Low duration may help reduce interest-rate risk and lower portfolio volatility. The Fund is managed by Eaton Vance, a pioneer in floating rate loans since 1989 and one of America’s largest and most experienced loan managers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

