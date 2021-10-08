Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate (EFR) falls 1.13% in Light Trading on October 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EFR - Market Data & News Trade

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR) shares fell 1.13%, or $0.17 per share, to close Thursday at $14.94. After opening the day at $15.11, shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate fluctuated between $15.14 and $14.80. 88,924 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 103,439. Thursday's activity brought Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate’s market cap to $550,513,796.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, as a secondary objective the fund may seek capital preservation. The Fund provides broad exposure to the floating-rate loan market, providing diversified exposure to the asset class. Provides exposure to the loan markets’ many sectors, credit tiers and issuers. Potential for low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets, providing important diversification benefits for investor portfolios. Low duration may help reduce interest-rate risk and lower portfolio volatility. The fund is managed by Eaton Vance, a pioneer in floating rate loans since 1989 and one of America’s largest and most experienced loan managers.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) will pause production at two Mexican plants for several days this month due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced Thursday they have asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to expand their COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency use authorization to cover children ages five to 11.

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is teaming up with Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to provide same-day and next-day deliveries of tools, paint and other online purchases to customers’ doorsteps.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

