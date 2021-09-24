Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate (EFR) falls 0.14% for September 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EFR - Market Data & News Trade

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE: EFR) shares fell 0.14%, or $0.02 per share, to close Thursday at $14.24. After opening the day at $14.28, shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate fluctuated between $14.33 and $14.21. 71,324 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 70,245. Thursday's activity brought Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate’s market cap to $524,719,977.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, as a secondary objective the fund may seek capital preservation. The Fund provides broad exposure to the floating-rate loan market, providing diversified exposure to the asset class. Provides exposure to the loan markets’ many sectors, credit tiers and issuers. Potential for low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets, providing important diversification benefits for investor portfolios. Low duration may help reduce interest-rate risk and lower portfolio volatility. The fund is managed by Eaton Vance, a pioneer in floating rate loans since 1989 and one of America’s largest and most experienced loan managers.

The Daily Fix

Business software provider Freshworks Inc (Nasdaq: FRSH) soared 32% on its initial public offering Wednesday after pricing above its filing range.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

