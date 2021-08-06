Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (EVY) falls 0.20% for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EVY - Market Data & News

Today, Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Inc’s (NYSE: EVY) stock fell $0.03, accounting for a 0.20% decrease. Eaton Vance New York Municipalome opened at $15.27 before trading between $15.29 and $15.23 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Eaton Vance New York Municipalome’s market cap fall to $82,269,840 on 6,783 shares -below their 30-day average of 11,404.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and taxes in its specified state. The Trust invests primarily in debt securities issued by New York municipalities. The Trust invests in various sectors, including cogeneration, electric utilities, escrowed/prerefunded, hospital, housing, industrial development revenue, water and sewer, special tax, real estate, toll road, healthcare-acute, transportation, student loan and senior living/life care. The Trust may invest in residual interest bonds, also referred to as inverse floating rate securities, whereby it may sell a variable or fixed rate bond for cash to a Special-Purpose Vehicle (the SPV), while at the same time, buying a residual interest in the assets and cash flows of the SPV. The Trust's investment advisor is Eaton Vance Management.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

