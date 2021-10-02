Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities (EOT) falls 1.90% on Moderate Volume October 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EOT - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust Inc’s (NYSE: EOT) stock fell $0.45, accounting for a 1.90% decrease. Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities opened at $23.73 before trading between $23.73 and $22.79 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities’s market cap fall to $357,349,492 on 8,554 shares -below their 30-day average of 18,057.

About Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust's primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The fund highlights are the potential for attractive tax-exempt income each month and a portfolio that seeks to maintain an average portfolio credit quality of investment grade. The fund has an active approach to the management of municipal investments, using the research and trading capabilities of Eaton Vance’s experienced municipal team to seek to identify and exploit opportunities to enhance portfolio income and return through relative value trading.

Visit Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust's profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles