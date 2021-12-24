Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) falls 0.30% in Light Trading on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EIM - Market Data & News

Today, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Inc’s (NYSE: EIM) stock fell $0.04, accounting for a 0.30% decrease. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund opened at $13.56 before trading between $13.57 and $13.51 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s market cap fall to $972,807,048 on 93,780 shares -below their 30-day average of 108,721.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

his offering provides broad exposure to the municipal bond market, seeking to provide Fund shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Fund investments span municipal sectors, states and credit tiers, with allocations directed by veteran manager Craig Brandon since 2013. The Fund's active management draws upon the expertise of Eaton Vance's municipal bond team, among America's largest and most experienced municipal bond managers. The investment team applies Eaton Vance's credit research process, while implementing a relative-value trading approach to municipal investing. Eaton Vance's decades of municipal market experience informs the Fund's strategy. Invests in longer-maturity bonds than many peers, which may provide higher levels of tax-exempt income1 and greater price volatility. Relative-value trading may add to performance, while ongoing credit monitoring helps mitigate risk.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

