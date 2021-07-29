Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) falls 0.11% in Active Trading on July 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EFL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Inc’s (NYSE: EFL) stock fell $0.01, accounting for a 0.11% decrease. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term opened at $9.33 before trading between $9.43 and $9.32 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term’s market cap fall to $220,625,856 on 96,783 shares -above their 30-day average of 44,896.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust's investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 ("Termination Date").

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

