Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSE: EVV) shares fell 0.15%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $13.28. After opening the day at $13.33, shares of Eaton Vance Durationome Fund fluctuated between $13.36 and $13.28. 270,960 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 356,835. Friday's activity brought Eaton Vance Durationome Fund’s market cap to $1,542,432,399.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Corp. provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of January 31, 2021, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $584.2 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

