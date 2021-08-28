Eaton Vance California Municipalome (CEV) falls 0.64% in Active Trading on August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CEV - Market Data & News

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE: CEV) shares fell 0.64%, or $0.09 per share, to close Friday at $14.00. After opening the day at $14.04, shares of Eaton Vance California Municipalome fluctuated between $14.09 and $14.00. 21,671 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 16,381. Friday's activity brought Eaton Vance California Municipalome’s market cap to $99,870,050.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The Trust invests primarily in debt securities issued by the California municipalities. The Trusts may invest in residual interest bonds, also referred to as inverse floating rate securities. The Trust's portfolio of investments includes various sectors, including general obligations, insured-education, healthcare, electric utilities, insured-escrowed/prerefunded, airport, insured special assessment, special tax, water and sewer, hospital, public power, senior living/life care, special assessment and transportation. Eaton Vance Management acts as the Trust's investment advisor and administrator. Eaton Vance Management is a subsidiary of Eaton Vance Corp.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

