Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (EVM) falls 0.79% in Active Trading on October 1

Today, Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Inc’s (NYSE: EVM) stock fell $0.094, accounting for a 0.79% decrease. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund opened at $12.01 before trading between $12.07 and $11.78 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund’s market cap fall to $296,082,940 on 72,204 shares -above their 30-day average of 71,559.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax (AMT) and California personal income tax. The Funds may invest in residual interest bonds, also referred to as inverse floating rate securities, whereby it may sell a variable or fixed rate bond for cash to a Special-Purpose Vehicle (the SPV), while at the same time, buying a residual interest in the assets and cash flows of the SPV. The Fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by California municipalities. The Fund's investment portfolio includes various sectors, such as water and sewer, healthcare-acute, education, insured escrowed, insured public power and special tax. Eaton Vance Management is the investment advisor for the Fund.

Beyond Meat Inc’s (Nasdaq:BYND) meatless chicken tenders will be available for purchase at select grocery stores nationwide starting next month, the faux meat company said Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) wants US passenger airlines to do more to address the surge in incidents involving unruly or violent passengers.

Athletes vying to represent the US at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

