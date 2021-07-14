Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST) gains 1.10% for July 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EAST - Market Data & News Trade

Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) shares gained 1.10%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.67. After opening the day at $3.83, shares of Eastside Distilling fluctuated between $3.99 and $3.60. 576,495 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 207,604. Tuesday's activity brought Eastside Distilling’s market cap to $45,572,508.

About Eastside Distilling Inc

Eastside Distilling, Inc. has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera Whiskey® with companion brands Granny Rich Reserve® and Howdy Dew! ®, Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastsidespirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside'sCraft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners.

Visit Eastside Distilling Inc’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Eastside Distilling Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Eastside Distilling Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer