Today, Eastman Chemical Co Inc’s (NYSE: EMN) stock fell $0.49, accounting for a 0.42% decrease. Eastman Chemical Co opened at $116.88 before trading between $117.35 and $114.89 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Eastman Chemical Co’s market cap fall to $15,496,930,960 on 1,367,748 shares -above their 30-day average of 1,322,772.

Eastman Chemical Co employs around 14500 people with a head office in Kingsport, Tennessee.

About Eastman Chemical Co

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world- class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

