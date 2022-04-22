Eastgroup Properties, (EGP) Down in Light Trading for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EGP - Market Data & News Trade

Eastgroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares lost 1.88% today on 222,452 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 265,920 shares traded.

After today’s close at $209.32 the company has a 50 day moving average of $198.92.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-26.

Eastgroup Properties, lost 5.87% so far this year.

About Eastgroup Properties, Inc.

EastGroup Properties, Inc., an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 47 million square feet.

