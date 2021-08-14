Eastern (EML) drops 13.44% to Close at $27.25 on August 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EML - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Eastern Co. Inc’s (NASDAQ: EML) stock dropped $4.23, accounting for a 13.44% decrease. Eastern opened at $31.76 before trading between $31.76 and $26.88 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Eastern’s market cap fall to $170,407,902 on 68,115 shares -above their 30-day average of 12,092.

About Eastern Co.

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to industrial markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates across three reporting segments -- Industrial Hardware, Security Products and Metal Products -- from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

