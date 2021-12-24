Eastern (EBC) falls 0.84% in Light Trading on December 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EBC - Market Data & News Trade

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC), a Boston, Massachusetts, company, fell to close at $20.16 Thursday after losing $0.17 (0.84%) on volume of 438,261 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $20.67 to a low of $20.14 while Eastern’s market cap now stands at $3,765,044,385.

About Eastern Bankshares Inc.

Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank is America’s oldest and largest mutual bank, with $11 billion in assets and over 115 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern provides exceptional access to fairly priced banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes. Eastern Bank, which includes Eastern Wealth Management and Eastern Insurance, is known for its outspoken advocacy and community support that has exceeded more than $125 million in charitable giving since 1999. An inclusive company, Eastern employs 1,900+ deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

