East West, (EWBC) gains 2.97% to Close at $92.00 on February 15

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) gained to close at $92.00 Tuesday after gaining $2.65 (2.97%) on volume of 1,252,019 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $92.10 to a low of $90.12 while East West,’s market cap now stands at $13,055,489,172.

About East West Bancorp, Inc.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of $52.2 billion. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and Greater China. U.S. markets include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China, East West's presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

