East Stone (ESSC) falls 0.10% on Moderate Volume July 28

East Stone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ESSC) fell to close at $10.09 Wednesday after losing $0.01 (0.10%) on volume of 10,535 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.10 to a low of $10.09 while East Stone’s market cap now stands at $178,628,315.

About East Stone Acquisition Corp

East Stone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands business company and incorporated for the purpose of acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Although it is not limited to a particular industry or geographic region for purposes of consummating an initial business combination, East Stone believes it is particularly well-positioned to capitalize on growing opportunities created by in the financial technology (fintech) space in North America and Asia-Pacific.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

