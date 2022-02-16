Earthstone Energy (ESTE) falls 2.72% in Light Trading on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ESTE - Market Data & News Trade

Earthstone Energy Inc - Class A (NYSE: ESTE), a The Woodlands, Texas, company, fell to close at $12.50 Wednesday after losing $0.35 (2.72%) on volume of 577,136 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $13.33 to a low of $12.44 while Earthstone Energy’s market cap now stands at $666,314,600.

About Earthstone Energy Inc - Class A

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in the development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford Trend of south Texas.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

