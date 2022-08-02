Early Trading Has Zynerba (ZYNE) Climbing for August 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ZYNE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 2.

Ahead of the market's open, Zynerba stock is up 6.03% from the previous session’s close.

Zynerba rose $0.02 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:33 est.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is committed to improving the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

