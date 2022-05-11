Early Trading Has YETI (YETI) on the Move for May 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange YETI - Market Data & News Trade

YETI Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) has already gained $2.95 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $43.97, YETI has moved 6.71% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 15.23% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for YETI investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:30:34 est.

About YETI Holdings Inc

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to backpacks and bags, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes our customers. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond.

