Early Trading Has XpresSpa (XSPA) on the Move for August 9

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) has already risen $0.048 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.93, XpresSpa has moved 5.15% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 21.83% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for XpresSpa investors.

About XpresSpa Group Inc

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eight locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

