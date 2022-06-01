Early Trading Has XL Fleet (XL) on the Move for June 1

Shares of XL Fleet Corporation - Class A (NYSE:XL) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 1.

Ahead of the market's open, XL Fleet stock is up 5.79% from the previous session’s close.

XL Fleet fell $0.09 in the last session and aims to gain back ground today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on XL Fleet visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:27:46 est.

About XL Fleet Corporation - Class A

XL Fleet is a leading provider of vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets in North America, with more than 145 million miles driven by customers such as The Coca-Cola Company, Verizon, Yale University and the City of Boston. XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems can increase fuel economy up to 25-50 percent and reduce carbon dioxide emissions up to 20-33 percent, decreasing operating costs and meeting sustainability goals while enhancing fleet operations. XL Fleet’s plug-in hybrid electric drive system was named one of TIME magazine's best inventions of 2019.

