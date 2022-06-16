Early Trading Has WisdomTree - WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) on the Move for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WCBR - Market Data & News Trade

WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) has already lost $-0.8993 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $17.50, WisdomTree - WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has moved 5.14% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 10.61% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for WisdomTree - WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on WisdomTree Trust - WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:00 est.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

