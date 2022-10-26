Early Trading Has Weyco, (WEYS) Climbing for October 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WEYS - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Weyco Group, Inc (NASDAQ:WEYS) are on the move in pre-market trading for October 26.

Ahead of the market's open, Weyco, stock has risen 14.61% from the previous session’s close.

Weyco, gained $1.6 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:08:59 est.

About Weyco Group, Inc

WEYCO Group, Inc., designs and markets quality and innovative footwear for men, women and children under a portfolio of well-recognized brand names including; Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters. The Company's products can be found in leading footwear, department, and specialty stores worldwide. Weyco Group also operates Florsheim concept stores in the United States and Australia, as well as in a variety of international markets.

