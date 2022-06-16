Early Trading Has Western Copper & Gold (WRN) on the Move for June 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WRN - Market Data & News

Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) are on the move in pre-market trading for June 16.

Ahead of the market's open, Western Copper & Gold stock dropped 5.00% from the previous session’s close.

Western Copper & Gold gained $0.09 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About Western Copper & Gold Corp

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada’s premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

