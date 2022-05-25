Early Trading Has Wendy`s Co (WEN) Moving for May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WEN - Market Data & News Trade

Wendy`s Co - Class A (NASDAQ:WEN) has already risen $1.52 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $16.27, Wendy`s Co has moved 9.34% higher ahead of market open.

The company is down 7.66% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Wendy`s Co investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:41:29 est.

About Wendy`s Co - Class A

Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is Our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is primarily engaged in the business of operating, developing and franchising a system of distinctive quick-service restaurants serving high quality food. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees operate more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand.

