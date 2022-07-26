Early Trading Has Walmart (WMT) Moving for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WMT - Market Data & News Trade

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has already dropped $-12.06 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $132.02, Walmart has moved 9.14% lower ahead of market open.

The company rose 2.52% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Walmart investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:44:40 est.

About Walmart Inc

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 265 million customers and members visit approximately 11,400 stores under 55 banners in 26 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2020 revenue of $524 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity.

