Early Trading Has Wah Fu Education (WAFU) Moving for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange WAFU - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WAFU) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 15.

Ahead of the market's open, Wah Fu Education stock has climbed 9.04% from the previous session’s close.

Wah Fu Education rose $0.06 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Wah Fu Education visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:14:43 est.

About Wah Fu Education Group Ltd

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wah Fu Education Group Limited provides online training and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and students.

To get more information on Wah Fu Education Group Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Wah Fu Education Group Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles