Early Trading Has VolitionRX (VNRX) on the Move for August 3

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE:VNRX) has already risen $0.41 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.94, VolitionRX has moved 21.13% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 13.78% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for VolitionRX investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:13:13 est.

About VolitionRX Ltd

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, costeffective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

