Early Trading Has Vision Marine (VMAR) on the Move for June 3

Vision Marine Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VMAR) has already dropped $-0.21 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $4.20, Vision Marine has moved 5.00% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 1.20% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Vision Marine investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:15:19 est.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.,strives to change and be a contributing factor in fighting the problem of waterway pollution by disrupting the boating industry with electric power, contributing to zero pollution, zero emission, wave less water, and a noiseless environment. Its flagship outboardpowertrain (E-Motion) is the first fully electric outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter, and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design and extensive control software. Its E-Motion technologies used in this powertrain system are designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, increase range and performance. Vision continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell its handcrafted, high performance, environmentally friendly, electric recreational powerboats to recreational customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater and enhanced performance, higher speeds, and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional ICE motorboat. "

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

