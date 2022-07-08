Early Trading Has Upstart (UPST) Falling for July 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UPST - Market Data & News Trade

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) has already fallen $-6.59 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $33.74, Upstart has moved 19.53% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 6.70% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Upstart investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:44:12 est.

About Upstart Holdings Inc

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

