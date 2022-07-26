Early Trading Has Universe (UPC) Moving for July 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UPC - Market Data & News Trade

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ:UPC) has already fallen $-0.045 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.62, Universe has moved 7.20% lower ahead of market open.

The company has increased 5.93% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Universe investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 06:51:22 est.

About Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, headquartered in Ji’an, Jiangxi, China, is a pharmaceutical producer and distributor in China. The Company specializes in the manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution of traditional Chinese medicine derivatives products targeting the elderly with the goal of addressing their physical conditions in the aging process and to promote their general well-being. The Company also distributes and sells biomedical drugs, medical instruments, Traditional Chinese Medicine Pieces, and dietary supplements manufactured by third-party pharmaceutical companies. Currently, the Company’s products are sold in 30 provinces of China.

