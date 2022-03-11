Early Trading Has Universal (UVV) Moving for March 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange UVV - Market Data & News Trade

Universal Corp. (NYSE:UVV) has already dropped $-1.445 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $55.83, Universal has moved 2.59% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 1.64% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Universal investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:02:11 est.

About Universal Corp.

Universal Corporation operates in more than 30 countries spanning five continents. Our primary subsidiary, Universal Leaf Tobacco Company, Incorporated, is responsible for the largest portion of the company's business, the procurement and processing of a variety of leaf tobaccos for and providing supply chain services to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. Universal Corp, is the leading global supplier of leaf tobacco and also have other agro-related businesses that fit with its core competencies.

