Early Trading Has United States Antimony (UAMY) Moving for March 31

United States Antimony Corp. (NYSE:UAMY) is active in pre-market trading today, March 31, with shares up 4.35% from the last closing price.

The stock is up 15.51% year-to-date and has moved 4.55% gains over the last 5 days.

About United States Antimony Corp.

United States Antimony Corporation (USAC)is a rapidly growing natural resource company that is increasing its raw material supply of antimony from properties in Mexico and third parties around the world. USAC has produced various antimony products since 1969 and is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. USAC operates the only significant antimony smelter in the United States and it is in a "sold out" condition. The Company has proven experience in underground and open pit mining, flotation and gravimetric milling, crushing and screening, dry grinding, cyanide leaching, precious metal refining, pyro-metallurgy, and marketing. Operations include a smelter and a precious metal refinery in Montana, and a smelter and three mills in Mexico. Three Mexican properties supply direct shipping ore (DSO) or mill feed for the Mexican operations. The Los Juarez property and mill at Puerto Blanco are being permitted to start gold and silver production that will supplement the antimony values and identify the Company as a "precious metal producer." USAC owns 100% of the Bear River Zeolite, Corp. mine in southeast Idaho that management regards as one of the best zeolite properties in the world due to its high cation exchange capacity, low sodium content, hardness, uniformity, high potassium content, large surface area, and low clay and impurity content.

