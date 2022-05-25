Early Trading Has Ultragenyx (RARE) Climbing for May 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RARE - Market Data & News Trade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has already gained $2.29 in early trading Wednesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $45.80, Ultragenyx has moved 5.00% higher ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 15.73% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Ultragenyx investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:19:33 est.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

