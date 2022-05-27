Early Trading Has Ulta Beauty (ULTA) on the Move for May 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ULTA - Market Data & News Trade

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) has already climbed $31.23 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $377.96, Ulta Beauty has moved 8.26% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 7.59% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Ulta Beauty investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:37:55 est.

About Ulta Beauty Inc

Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. Since 1990, the Company has brought together all things beauty, all in one place with more than 25,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty’s own private label. Ulta Beauty also offers a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin, brow, and make-up services. Ulta Beauty operates retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials and social content.

