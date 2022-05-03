Early Trading Has Ucommune (UK) Climbing for May 3

Ucommune International Ltd - Class A (NASDAQ:UK) has already gained $0.2099 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $4.19, Ucommune has moved 5.01% higher ahead of market open.

The company has increased 7.44% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Ucommune investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ucommune International Ltd - Class A visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:07:45 est.

About Ucommune International Ltd - Class A

Ucommune International Limited is China's leading agile office space manager and provider. Founded in 2015, Ucommune has created a large-scale intelligent agile office ecosystem covering economically vibrant regions throughout China to empower its members with flexible and cost-efficient office space solutions. Ucommune's various offline agile office space services include self-operated models, such as U Space, U Studio, and U Design, as well as asset-light models, such as U Brand and U Partner. By leveraging its expertise in the industries of real estate and retail, Ucommune operates its agile office spaces with high efficiency and engages in the urban transformation of older and under-utilized buildings to redefine commercial real estate in China.

To get more information on Ucommune International Ltd - Class A and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Ucommune International Ltd - Class A's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins