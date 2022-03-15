Early Trading Has TuSimple (TSP) Moving for March 15

TuSimple Holdings Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:TSP) has already dropped $-0.33 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $8.85, TuSimple has moved 3.73% lower ahead of market open.

The company fell 10.42% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for TuSimple investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:25:59 est.

About TuSimple Holdings Inc - Class A

TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, China, Japan and Europe. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready Level 4 (SAE) fully autonomous driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading proprietary AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously and consume 10% less fuel than manually driven trucks.

