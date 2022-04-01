Early Trading Has TSR, (TSRI) on the Move for April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TSRI - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) are on the move in pre-market trading for April 1.

Ahead of the market's open, TSR, stock gained 6.40% from the previous session’s close.

TSR, gained $0.42 in the last session and aims for another gain today.

About TSR, Inc.

TSR provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, Android and iOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, and also provides business analysts and other staff to its customers. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

