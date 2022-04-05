Early Trading Has Trinity Capital (TRIN) Falling for April 5

Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ:TRIN) has already fallen $-0.81 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $18.96, Trinity Capital has moved 4.27% lower ahead of market open.

The company has fallen 4.06% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for Trinity Capital investors.

About Trinity Capital Inc

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a BDC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term debt and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

