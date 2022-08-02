Early Trading Has TravelCenters of America (TA) on the Move for August 2

TravelCenters of America Inc (NASDAQ:TA) has already risen $4.8 in early trading Tuesday.

After closing the previous trading session at $42.45, TravelCenters of America has moved 11.31% higher ahead of market open.

The company has risen 7.74% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for TravelCenters of America investors.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on TravelCenters of America Inc visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:24:25 est.

About TravelCenters of America Inc

TravelCenters of America's nationwide business includes travel centers located in 44 U.S. states and in Canada, standalone truck service facilities located in three states and standalone restaurants located in 12 states. TA's travel centers operate under the 'TravelCenters of America,' 'TA,' 'TA Express,' 'Petro Stopping Centers' and 'Petro' brand names and offer diesel fuel and gasoline, restaurants, truck repair services, travel/convenience stores and other services designed to provide attractive and efficient travel experiences to professional drivers and other motorists. TA's standalone truck service facilities operate under the 'TA Truck Service' brand name. TA's standalone restaurants operate principally under the 'Quaker Steak & Lube,' or QSL, brand name.

