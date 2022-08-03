Early Trading Has Toughbuilt Industries (TBLT) Falling for August 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange TBLT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) are on the move in pre-market trading for August 3.

Ahead of the market's open, Toughbuilt Industries stock fell 5.23% from the previous session’s close.

Toughbuilt Industries was down $0.61 in the last session and looks to be in play again today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:37:27 est.

About Toughbuilt Industries Inc

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. The Company markets and distributes various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of its products are designed by its in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, the company has experienced significant annual sales growth. Its current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Its mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for its end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty.

