Early Trading Has Teleflex (TFX) Falling for July 28

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has already fallen $-16.53 in early trading Thursday.

After closing the previous trading session at $266.53, Teleflex has moved 6.20% lower ahead of market open.

The company is up 3.40% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an attractive day for Teleflex investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 08:26:03 est.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. The Company applys purpose driven innovation – a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs – to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Its portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference.

